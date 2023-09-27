GOP candidates set to face off in 2nd presidential debate

ABC News’ Jon Karl discusses the state of the GOP presidential race just ahead of the second debate that has candidates trying to catch up to the front-runner, former President Donald Trump.

September 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live