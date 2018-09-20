Transcript for GOP senators to Ford: Show up Monday or we vote on Kavanaugh

We turn now to Brett Cavanaugh as confirmation hearings for not. I want to bring in Terry Moran. Who better to walk us through what is happening now Terry I want to read you two quotes that I think sort of some op where we are on columnist the first one. As for Republican senator John Corning. He said. Other blog the Ford she said she wanted to appear but if she changes her mine and refuses to appear there's not much we can do. And then the second quote coming from Lisa banks who is of course the attorney for Christine blog reports saying. The committee stated plan to move forward with the hearing that has only two witnesses. Is not fair Griffey investigation. There are multiple witnesses whose names appear publicly and should be included in any proceeding. The rushed to a hearing as necessary and contrary to the committee discovery in the true. There are right Terry where does that leave us. Well it looks like a stalemate Dustin and those are no formal positions of both sides and there's no. There's no common ground there but what may be going on behind me is that crunch time. Is approaching for both parties here. That would challenge for Christine you forty is that she has raised this allegation against her wishes her name has been to it in public but Soviet. She is now the person accusing Brett Cavanaugh. And if she doesn't appear. Makes her look. Perhaps deceptive perhaps. Not confident in her story whatever a lot of millions of Americans will feel that way and Kavanagh gone court the other. Rick people if this story after let's say she does an interview at some point. And he's. Supreme Court nominee or justice both sides therefore have an incentive to find something there's not going to be. An FBI investigation that's pretty clear so could delay it by a few days. Day at some witnesses. I think we're now in a period behind that stalemate position of some negotiating. Of course every time you and I speak about this story it's impossible not to speak about Anita milieu of course covered. Covered that Allen and her testimony. Something I find interesting is that the FBI did investigate and needed hell's claims that investigation took three days. Given the ability to act expedite an investigation. That's why aren't Republicans simply allowing the FBI to openness on. While they've got to vote and the power to stop and I think the short answer but but a little bit longer answer is I think say they feel. That. They've got a situation with Summers raised fears allegation let's let's have a swearing contest as the lawyers say we're both in front of that. The American people or perhaps behind the scenes they have offered confidential. Weighs four doctor glossy to. To make her statement to the committee what they don't want as a fishing expedition into Brett Cavanaugh as life. And I I would also suggest probably that is a concern for doctor block these lawyers as well these things can get covered them in in courtrooms where they're actually rules of evidence and they still is everybody knows get. Vicious and dirty and I think that interest of all parties if there are gonna find some common ground here perhaps to narrow the scope. Republicans as wanted to shut down the idea of a full blown investigation altogether they snout with some justification. Political gamesmanship on the part of the Democrats are just really want to delay this nomination. And and and blockage but also just delay it and so that wonderful let's. Play out one specific possibility here which is that doctor glossy four decides not to testify on Monday. Will Republicans simply proceed. Well that's what they say they're going to do and yet I do feel that as this. So Dee Dee H hours RD day H hours let press time approaches post I didn't blink here. I just don't think it's it's good for judge capital. To proceed to the court. With a credible accusation like this hanging over his hat and it's not good for doctor Block's easy to be out there as the woman. Who made this allegation. But wasn't willing to back it up under oath. In in front of the committee even in private even in our own home. Senator Chuck Grassley Judiciary Committee as it. He'll sensed and staffers to horror. To her in California. So it it looks like there's incentives on both sides to find a way to evade that Monday deadline. And in fact I believe that have tentatively scheduled the hearing on Wednesday next week but with Hewitt. And one more question for you Terry which as we've seen Republicans congressional Republicans really lining up behind this idea that she needs to testifying Monday how senator Jeff flake. Saying that she's testifying Monday as senator Collins saying that she needs to testify and Monday this community we haven't necessarily seen are around. Economist confirmation hearing I'm I'm curious if you had. And he reporting that leads you to understand why they are all on the same page on this specific question of whether or not he's -- I'm. What I think there are a couple of reasons there at least one is. That it just sounds fair to move to raise an allegation and and not to back it up under this and it processes which is. Being defined right now by Republicans. Sounds basis. It it it sounds unfair to the person accused and I think that somebody like Susan Collins who is very strong. And independent minded person and hasn't. Consciousness have been one of only two Republican women in the senate and once to do the right thing in that regard nevertheless I think has a sense of fair play around it as well. But there's also the fact that four Republican senators and voters. The Supreme Court is pretty much everything this is banned decades long campaign. To shift the court to the right. And they are unified on that substance but I also think there's just the sense that senate process. That they get to decide the constitution vests in the United States and the sole responsibility to advise and consent on these nominations not the FBI. That's somebody's lawyer if the senate and they're very jealous of those prerogatives and I think you may be doing that. Terri thanks so much. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.