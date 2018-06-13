Transcript for GOP working with Trump White House 'hand-in-glove' on immigration: Ryan

This is an effort to bring our caulk caucus together converts together on immigration I'm very. I'm very pleased that our members what happened was our members. Got together. Spoke with one another and compromise with each other so that we could find a way forward without exercising and discharge petition which would mean we would never make law. These are now we have is an actual chance at making law in solving this problem. And members wanted to have votes on their issues there are members who want to have a vote on the bill that McCall though they're gonna get that. And then we now have a bill that represents a compromise. That is going to begin brought to the floor so members can actually vote on legislation. Tackling this issue and this has changed going in the law is like I said before. Lasting wanna do is bring and a lot of here that I know the president won't support well we've been working hand in glove with the administration on this. To make sure that we're bringing a bill that represents the president's four pillars. So that we can come together. Have the votes that ever he's looking for but more importantly this from presents a consensus between members. So we can move forward on the immigration issue I think it's a product of good compromise our members and that's what I'm most excited about.

