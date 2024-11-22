Matt Gaetz says he won't return to Congress

Matt Gaetz says he will not return to Congress after withdrawing his name from consideration to be President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general.

November 22, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live