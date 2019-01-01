Transcript for Government shutdown grinds into day 11

President trump tweeted a New Year's message making it clear that he is not backing away from his promised border wall. He's also calling on Democrats to return to the negotiating table as the government shut down grinds into day eleven but Democrats have their own plans aimed at ending the stalemate. ABC's Linda Lopez joins us with the latest good morning Linda. Good morning mark it's no real progress over the holiday at least before New Year's Eve toward any deal to end the shutdown but then house Democrats submitted to bills which they say. They'll be rated a vote on when their back in session on Thursday. President trump continuing to feud with Democrats over funding for a border wall the two sides still at a stalemate on the sticking point that would end the shutdown. The president telling Fox News. I'm in Washington I'm ready willing and able allow men to light some ready to go they can come over right now we're not giving up we have to have border security. And the wall is a big part of border security the biggest part. So house Democrats released a plan on Monday to fund and reopen the government preparing to bills. The first bill would include a year long funding for all government agencies currently closed except. The Department of Homeland Security. The second would reopen and funds DA tests but only until February 8. Neither house bill includes funding for a border walk the DHS bill keeping border security funding at its current one point three billion. Republican senator Lindsey Graham indicated over the weekend the president might be open to negotiating. I think he's receptive to making a deal. If it achieves his goals of securing our border. And I think we can get there they're of ideal start talking to each other but president trump indicating he would not be likely to support the house bills tweeting New Year's Eve that. The Democrats will probably submit a bill being cute as all ways that would give nothing to border security. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell office also releasing a statement saying it's simple the senate is not going to send something to the president that he won't sign. Meanwhile federal workers are now suing the administration over the shut down one of the largest unions that represents federal workers has hired a DC law firm. To protest an estimated 420000. Government employees being required to work without pay. Markets Lynda Lopez was this morning thank you Linda.

