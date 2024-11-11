'I am grateful for everyday that I am alive': Sen. Duckworth

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth joined ABC News Live this Veterans Day to reflect on her prior military service.

November 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live