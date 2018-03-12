Transcript for 'A great leader and a good man': Paul Ryan honors President George H.W. Bush

As Americans. We have no more solemn duty. Then laying a great patriots arrest. Here lies a great man. To the bush family. On behalf of the whole house. Republicans and Democrats. We are profoundly sorry for your loss. And we are honored to celebrate this wonderful life with you. Like so many. I feel a personal data Greta T today. A sentiment no doubt countless millions of Americans are feeling at this moment. The 1988 campaign that was the first one I was ever involved it. We handed out literature at the diesel trade cougar ball games at the rock county four H fair. I remember going this big rally. At Miami of Ohio job the day after the first debate. The whole experience really drew me into politics. He was the first president I had the chance to vote for. And he was the first president. To teach me and many of us. That in a democracy. Sometimes you fall short. And that how you handle Vance. That is just as important. As how you win. In old preacher once said. Grace is but glory begun. And glory is but grace perfected. Grace is a glory begun up. And glory is but grace perfected. Glory is transcendence. In the life of our republic. This rotund god is a trumpet call to glory. Tributes to the giants. All the way up into the sky. Grace. Grace is different. It's more elemental. It is not larger than life it is the stuff of life. The connective tissue and a free society. It deepens the well of our common humanity. Throughout his life of service. President Bush personified. Race. His character. His character was second to none. She reached the heights of power with on the comment. Humility. He made monumental contributions to freedom with the fundamental decency. That resonates across generations. No one better harmonize the joy of life. And the duty of life. Third that indelible image of him as commander in chief. During the gulf war. Waving to a sea of troops during a visit during Thanksgiving. They're all these images we have of him as a devoted husband. That twinkle in his eye that Barbour always brought out. Especially those big huge family photos you all had in Kennebunkport. This when I will never forget there is that image. Of him as a loving father up. Reaching out to hold his son's hands. At the national cathedral after 9/11. There's this letter he wrote his children. On the last day of 1990. As he wrestled with the decision over Operation Desert Storm. He begins route by recounting the family Christmas. Any apologize. If he seemed distracted. I tried not to be he writes. Then for about a page. He elaborates. On his struggle. Over sending young Americans in harm's way. Twice in the letter what he writes. Every human life is precious. And the original copy not he adds by hand a note wishing is Stanley and new year. In consequential times. George Herbert Walker Bush. Demonstrated the finest qualities of our nation and of human kind. A great leader and a good man. A gentle soul. Of firm resolve. He showed us is that how we live. It is as important as what we achieve. His life was a hymn of honor. His legacy. Is grace perfected. His memory. Will belong to glory. God bless the 41 president of the United States.

