Transcript for Gun Violence Archive executive director speaks on shooting in Gilroy, California

And I should switch gears in order Mark Bryant using executive director of gun violence archive mark. Here we just talking about some of the numbers that you organization. Has been keeping track. EE CUs shooting like this. Please explain to us how you actually put these numbers together because you you're data shows. For this year so far there have been 246. Mass shootings as pierce said you measure those based on four plus deaths in an instant like us. Deaths or injuries we consider someone that is injured. To be as at relatively important as as those who were killed. So hours or four or more people shot or killed. Within as single setting not including the shooter. And marquis can you explain a little bit about. So far this year I mean obviously you know woo woo her. Always paying attention is these peer and his team are costly tracking them but. As is far is the events that are waking people up getting their attention. If there's been several peer mentioned one in New York from last week were eleven were killed but I would assume there and forgive my ignorance but I would assume. That more and more those numbers are tracking closer four and five and they're just they're knocking the attention they should. Well about 50%. Of those shootings that fall under mass shooting criteria are for a shot or killed. Mayor either injured or killed so you're right most of those do not. You get the attends and they made. We've had TM incidents we're nine or more have been shot or killed. This year. Including obviously. Virginia Beach and and then I'd Gilroy yesterday was the second and in the Brooklyn one where. Eleven people were injured and one killed. It is a horrible number and in and we have to wait and see what happens down here in Washington on that mark thank you very much for your time.

