Transcript for New Hampshire bans the death penalty

When I didn't where research on the death penalty. I read about many innocent people that were killed especially in the south. Given short trials by all white juries and hop. This is in the south. But it can happen here. The state of New Hampshire serving on the jury that is heard all of the testimony. They are making the decision. Omar just allows them to by the white gives element out as well they have to be unanimous. The guys have it the governor's veto house built for 55 and is race is over ridden. Okay. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.