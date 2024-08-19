Harris leading in polls ahead of Biden’s DNC opening night speech

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with ABC News contributors Donna Brazile and Reince Priebus about what viewers can expect from President Biden’s DNC speech and the overall convention.

August 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live