Harris surging across the Sunbelt, polls show

538 podcast host Galen Druke breaks down the latest ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll numbers showing Vice President Kamala Harris leading nationally, and in key battleground states.

August 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live