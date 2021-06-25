Transcript for Harris visits border amid GOP pressure

This trip was both a long time coming and also in the and rather short for her first visit to the border at vice president com let Harris was only on the ground here in El Paso. For about. Four hours she's faced criticism for months mostly from Republicans for not coming to the border to see the conditions here this year herself. Now today's she did visit a custom and Border Patrol processing. Center here in Al paso that cares for hundreds of people a day most of whom. Are Seeking Asylum she saw the B international bridge here in town and talk to some migrant. And some NGOs. Kurtz has been quick to draw a contrast with former president drop antidote the progress that has been made setting up new shelters to house. Unaccompanied minors. But its interest think she did not visit one of those shelters even though there is a large one here in town at the army base. Our team rode along with local fire chief Danny in the drawn up along the section of the border where this last spring lease on those who read it images of toddlers. Thrown over the wall. Now he says he tries to stay out of politics but is concerned about the human tall. The uptick in injuries and casualties that he's seeing he says that. Something half to change now vice president Harris during her trip said repeatedly that for her this is an issue of people. And not politics. But you can imagine the politics have been incredibly heated and sure to add to all of that former president drop is also coming to Texas next week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.