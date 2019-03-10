Transcript for Harvard alum discusses admissions controversy

A federal judge in Boston. Ruled in favor of Harvard University saying its admissions policies. Did not discriminate against Asian Americans says a group of students alleged. We're joined now by Margaret chin from Hunter College here in New York City who has testified in favor of affirmative action a Harvard along. Professor let me first get your reaction to the ruling out of Austin. I think. Ruling is tremendous. Found it found no evidence as you said of discrimination against Asian Americans. And moreover it near firms over forty years of illegal use of race. As a back Darren defined by the Supreme Court after the nineteen sending he case. Which was most recently reaffirmed in 2016. And in the case also shows Asian Americans can't be used by Everett glum and that SFS 810. Race conscious and. Sentence. He. Did the ruling though did say that wall Harvard passed constitutional Muster. It's admissions weren't perfect so it wasn't necessarily a glowing endorsement. Am and it's set that. Eight in line take down in the admissions process. Or are changing in any way for now but it didn't say that they could in proves. It's what it's sad and I think Harvard is looking sounds you improves their admissions process it's a that they might be more in just a bias training that. Can be and given to some the admissions officers. And I can't. I think I think that was it still. Isn't that much so they're doing a pretty good job I have to say why is the civil fraud. Well look and running back up once I can't tell just for the Harvard and ask the mission's office I have to get a little historical backgrounds explain why they're doing such a good job. I dredging 1984. And in the late 1970s when I got there in 1980. Their only 7% Asian Americans on campus and now and that a semi classic 1984. And now for the class of 20/20 three it's close Sheila 25% are over 25%. And along the start time part of his hat in a dish after an action program. Have race conscious admissions program that actually helped Asian Americans get and harbors. Don't dance your question why AM I think it's fraught. I think and many Asian Americans apply tried to apply test. To Harvard and many don't understand that the ejection me. Is actually 95%. So that. You're actually did that crowds if you get we checked it. Professor Margaret chin at Hunter College here in New York City our thanks to you.

