Transcript for Hate crimes bill comes amid rise in violence against Asian Americans

Well president Biden touted that this was as cure just mentioned a bipartisan. Condemnation or where her show of unity these days. I guess Zacks he says were un American to joining us for deeper dive into what. These violent acts mean how we got here what the what today's bill and law now might mean we're joined by Greg Chan he's the director of government relations for the American Immigration Lawyers Association gala Greg thanks for being with us. But instrument for having me. Now we're just talking oil we know that this case of corona virus Roosevelt last a year ago spring right so did the number of attacks on the Asian Americans as I was saying it's. It's typical of plague that somebody looks for scapegoats they live they're afraid militant group of the blame what else do you think. Contributed. To this how we get here. Well there's no question that. Be increased targeting Asian. Or hate crimes. I was due largely suited. Exposure. Back kind of leadership negative leadership are very much. Can be shown you have we're big impact caused the increased by as clean so dramatically. Candidate should this I'm meeting her owner of the senators also Asian Americans need music being under siege. Since corner of our students since these keep going by them usually moved president trump really be yeah. Sobel on that note do you have a sense that as we emerge from this pandemic as more people get vaccinated in life returns to normal. Could that lead news incidents of violence to then die down. Well what are the real challenges where it hate crimes is a netted the out grove. Did vision and separation which is why did teams you're exploring just to order show about unity and back of the country's leaders have truly. Come together in a bipartisan action in passing this legislation is so important because when a country sees division and win people's you're from leaders. That we are. Being attacked by a few more bats the Chinese Government be hurting us and we need you people have Asian descent as orders. When you know somebody who were as an immigration deal. When people are not seen as part of our country. Makes it easier to ski go to them and so it's hard to know exactly how long we'll be does it does it they asked why. This bill is so important and that's what his bill will help out brings to light. Big kind of incidents are happening and how ended ear that's. And Greg it is it is a happy moment in our politics because it is so rare to see bipartisanship. Or any any thing. But used on 62 Republicans voting against this measure for whatever reason. Did you have I had an understanding of why that might have learned or what would you say to them. Well I think it's a horse is better do you members of congress did not both Ortiz bill that passed with overwhelming majorities. From both parties in both chambers. And that is as part of any piece of legislation goes in congress. I nearly a consensus that's showing how much support and recognition there is in congress irritant to people this is an important bill that must be ordered and that is really what is only so exciting. And it shows that there is awareness and as the vice president results. Racism exist in America does and this is a step of you know he's you know we're going not we're not going to tolerate any longer as our country's leaders. And Greg one thing we have heard repeatedly while reporting on these cases from people in the Asian American community is that. While other maybe a rise during the pandemic that these instances aren't new they just weren't talked about so much so. Do you think of these changes in policing and reporting and how hate crimes are treated. Does this give you some hope that despite how awful this whole. Period has been with the pandemic that maybe this is something good at that may come from at. Well certainly that bill is an important step 'cause. It. This issue made sure that the Department of Justice has somebody there but when personal. True you hate crimes and also by resource training education. For seasonal how he's know how to report. And track these kind of crimes. I worked in hate crimes against Asian Americans. More than thirty years ago in Boston. And back then. Other incidents that were having this is just in the weight of the incidents shouldn't murder that happened in Michigan where I'm an Asian version was attacked for being. Blamed for what's happened with the downsizing be. It climbed the auto industry. And I were in the Boston me for many years and that people are for each report these crimes. People that I would meet with elderly folks you know housing meaning they wouldn't want a reporter that he would tell me as a leader in community. Because they were afraid of at least my ninety Ashley forty bought that these results. May somehow be involved in these kind of crimes which was rarely think he's an all but people need that trustee bill with. They're local law enforcement to local governments and that's what his bill he's an important step in helping dispel this year in helping reach out with a multilingual. Education information which is part of what this bill would help you really bring down other kind of years about reporting and just also build that capacity. But a federal government and state and local governments to track these crimes better because at your viewers have already heard. You're reporting. Asian American targeted hate crimes has been far lower have been meeting is actually help happening in the community. All right Greg Chan great to how you Greg thank you. They he's on a friendly audience it's our pleasure.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.