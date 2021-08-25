Transcript for 'Havana syndrome' case reported amid Harris trip

The mysterious illness known as Havana syndrome may be to blame for disrupting vice president Kumble harris' trip to Vietnam her flight was delayed after an incident involving a staffer in Hanoi. Havana syndrome attacks can cause unexplained headaches dizziness and memory loss the US is investigating more than a 130 possible cases. Involving Americans worldwide. First cases were reported in Cuba some researchers say targeted microwave energy is the most likely cause.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.