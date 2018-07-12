Heather Nauert announced as UN ambassador nominee

More
President Trump nominates State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert for UN ambassador.
0:42 | 12/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Heather Nauert announced as UN ambassador nominee

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59684522,"title":"Heather Nauert announced as UN ambassador nominee","duration":"0:42","description":"President Trump nominates State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert for UN ambassador.","url":"/Politics/video/heather-nauert-announced-ambassador-nominee-59684522","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.