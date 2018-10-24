Transcript for Clinton thanks Secret Service for intercepting package

I want to say a few words about the news this morning. Suspicious packages. Being sent to various public figures and a news organization. Many of you and others across our country have asked. After me and my family and I'm very grateful for that. We are fine thanks to the men and women the Secret Service. Who intercepted. The package addressed to us long before it made its way to our home. Everyday we are grateful for their service and commitment and obviously. Endeavour's never more than today. But it is a troubling times and it. And it's it's Heineman of deep. Divisions. And we have to. Do everything we can to bring our country together. We also have to. Elect. Candidates. Who will. Try to do the same. Who will. Set goals that will lift up every single Floridians and Americans.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.