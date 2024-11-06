How history will remember the 2024 presidential election

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Mary Jordan, associate editor at the Washington Post, about Donald Trump’s historic victory and what Melania Trump's second term as first lady will look like.

November 6, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live