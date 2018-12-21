Transcript for House GOP approves bill to fund border wall, final showdown in the Senate today

Trinity nine to stem the big stories out of Washington there are several of them. And believe it or not today happens to be shortest day of the year it's feeling no more like the longest de amor in Washington. We have this government shutdown that may or may not happen in the blame game he frustration all of the in full swing. Let's start first with a reminder here of what president trump said about a government shut down just ten days ago. I am so proud and I'll be your lottery I am proud to shut down the government for border security check. Because the people of this country don't want criminals again people that have lots of problems. And drugs pouring into our country so I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down I'm not terribly new Ford the last time you shut it down it didn't work I will take the mantle of shutting down at. And I let it shut it down for border but we legal immunity shouldn't shut down with. OK the president clearly saying I will take the blame the check this out his most recent week. They Democrats now own the shut down very short and sweet from the president there. I want to get you of course this is coming after yesterday when a short term fix was possibly in the works. Karen Travers we need your help on this or break it all down Flores is really now at this point is there any hope of avoiding a shut down. Both say there's always hope the president is meeting with senate Republican leadership this morning to talk about a funding bill. And to talk about border security and when. He directed people on the hill though say well there's still time until midnight to see what rabbit they can pull out of a hat. The the least surprising plot twists there in this whole shutdown showdown. The president last week saying he would take the man's on this he would not blamed Democrats well of course this morning at exactly what he's trying to do but certainly it's a tough spot. To put Republican leaders on Capitol Hill and when you have the president saying that last week. Democrats weren't TV they jumped on that and now here re our with that you know hours left until that deadline. And every race China see if there is any wiggle room if there's anything that can be agreed on to avert that partial shutdown. And this is. Very nasty political territory here carrying I know you spent the morning talking a radio stations across the country. I'm curious what's the sense that you're getting from those different radio hosts in commentators about. Who they are blaming for that's Natalie this third shut down if this happens tonight the third shot down 2018. And the sense I was getting is that the attitude is very different than the shutdown that we had. In January of this year where people were very interested in the twist and turn them what was going to happen and and worried about it. Now in the words I would use to describe the adage you is that disgust frustration and and that of apathy to. It's December 21 America and a couple of hours is gonna check out for the holidays. Many people will be off next weekend not paying attention to what is happening in Washington so it the shot down that. Me and not cause many ripples beyond the beltway here and keep. He just me don't homeowner they also seem to think based on how who I was talking to you today a radio and that the question that is getting from anchors. That this is just how Washington works now and they're not happy with bad that it's the assumption of chaos. The assumption that everything getting to the brink and an important point here is. Have to get to today there's already been resolved before nobody is budged on their positions on this and everybody drew their line in the sand several months ago. They punted on this until after the mid terms promise the president they would take it up. And now here we are with a couple hours to go something that could have been resolved a long time ago. And Karen of course says hundreds of thousands of people who may not get paychecks and and we'll have their work lives our personal lives. Is sort of upheaval as the elite and they shot down they care about amp but what it does happen next singing. Did they believe until the new year how does know how we'll battle shakeout has never know is what. This county going to look like tomorrow we have heard from the White House that the president will stay in town if there is a shot down. He is scheduled to go to floated today annaly he's spending two weeks down there with family and friends for the holiday. Clearly looking forward a little bit of warm weather some time on the golf course that they say hills day. Now the question is who is gonna need here in town for him to negotiate wit we've already seen many lawmakers leave town. Heading out for their own holiday very upset some of them had to come back for the potential votes today but. Given now everybody has drawn their positions on this and really aren't budging is just not much to negotiate if they can't reach a deal over the next couple of hours. That's different than what we saw in January. Government hit that point at midnight the government shut down on everybody was on the floor there was still some frantic negotiations and then everybody buckled down and worked Saturday and Sunday. Finally everything wrapped up the beginning of the week I just don't think we're gonna see that happening. Because as we say look at the calendar it's Christmas coming up don't want to be in Washington for the next few days. Karen I cannot imagine those lawmakers spending Christmas on Capitol Hill to senate and I don't see that happening. RA think you very much sort Karen Travers at the White House an important context there.

