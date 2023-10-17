House of Representatives set to vote for new speaker

Ohio Republican Jim Jordan appears to be gaining ground in his bid for the gavel, but with just hours to go, it’s unclear if he has enough support.

October 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live