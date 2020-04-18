Transcript for 1-on-1 with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Beyond Democrats are saying. You have those other programs are important we should negotiate those in a new package but it's important to pass the PP font. Well I adamant in saying that but I will say overwhelmingly. Might caucus and I'm working closely with the senate Democrats. No that we have an opportunity. And an urgency. To do something for our hospitals our teachers and fire fighters and and the rest right now and then we are preparing. A four next bill but everything we've done. The three bills in March we're all bipartisan. Essential package will be too. And at and the businesses we'll have the money in a timely fashion so again. The mayor who find some may say something but overwhelmingly the caucus is let's get. As much as we can. For those who are helping to fight this fight so that we can soon open our economy. How close you getting that Pakistan and even talking to secretary in the nation. Yes you're close at it again we. We have common ground cares one package was something that we were together. And bipartisan way springing from that and making it more effective and stronger. From that more people are benefiting from it and protected by it. I think we're very close two. 22 agreement.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.