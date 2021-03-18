Transcript for House takes up 2 immigration bills amid border crisis

While the migrant crisis is growing on the border today Democrats in the US House of Representatives are taking their first votes on immigration reform in this congress they'll be joined of course by Republicans on this is probably a party line vote bush. The legislation are all expected to vote on and asked would give a path to citizenship to millions of people including dreamers those brought to. The United States as children but will it make it to the president's desk ABC's faith movement takes on the. And flux of unaccompanied migrant children of the US border with a surge of 25%. In the past week. Give Republicans political ammunition. There's no question the president Biden provoked the problem. The question is how can we stop it the Biden administration congressional Democrats are providing any solutions. It's pretty clear the house bill support undocumented immigrants Brady in the US. One protects 2.5 million of them known as DreamWorks brought to this country as children offering them a path to citizenship. This bill will correct the wrong it was brought fear and uncertainties so many Americans yes Americans or American is their home and their country. The second bill provides legal status who agricultural workers. More than one million undocumented farmworkers would be applied for legal status and establish a path to becoming permanent residents. That is if they've worked at least 100 in eighty days in agriculture in this country over two years men united Marciano. In this group it fills me with a motion T here that this new president is including us agricultural workers in his immigration proposal. Finally we don't have to be afraid. Historically there's been so bipartisan support for immigration reform I've been trying to solve this immigration problem. Since 2006. But now Republicans who visited the southern border this week or indicating. Until that surge of the border is under control even piecemeal progress may be on pause. This mess is capturing the country's attention. In the meantime my Democrat colleagues every cent and an immigration reform law. That daddy know they know will never become law immigration is always the go to my community. Subprime. And Biden is already inching used a sweeping immigration reform plan which includes a path to citizenship for some undocumented immigrants. Carver without enough support in the house or in the senate it faces long odds of going anywhere Terry. It sure does face a booming thanks very much for that report.

