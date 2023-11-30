House to vote on Santos expulsion

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien is on the Hill as Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is defiant as he faces a House vote on his expulsion.

November 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live