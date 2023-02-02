Hunter Biden targets chief critics in legal counterattack

Hunter Biden's revamped legal team has disseminated a batch of criminal referrals and cease-and-desist letters targeting some of his most vocal critics.

February 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live