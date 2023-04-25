Hutchinson responds to Biden's 2024 reelection bid

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson touts his political agenda ahead of the 2024 presidential election and weighs in on President Joe Biden’s run for reelection.

April 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live