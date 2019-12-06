Illinois latest state to increase abortion rights in 2019

On Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, signed the Reproductive Health Act, which establishes reproductive health, including abortion, as a fundamental right in the state.
0:49 | 06/12/19

