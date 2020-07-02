‘I'm not happy with him’: Trump on Vindman

President Trump on Friday did not deny reports that his White House planned to force out National Security Council expert Alexander Vindman, who testified in the House impeachment inquiry.
0:14 | 02/07/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘I'm not happy with him’: Trump on Vindman
You want how well I'm not happen anyway they got to that they have to. They'll make that decision. You'll be hearing they'll make it decision.

