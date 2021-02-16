Immigrant doctor looks for path to citizenship

ABC News’ Kaylee Hartung reports on a doctor working on the pandemic frontlines caught up in the visa immigration backlog, hoping the Biden administration will deliver on a pathway to citizenship.
4:11 | 02/16/21

