Impact of the government shutdown grows

More
The Coast Guard has become the first branch of the military to miss paychecks, and lines at airports are getting longer from TSA staff shortages. ABC News' Elizabeth Hur reports.
2:13 | 01/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Impact of the government shutdown grows

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60390366,"title":"Impact of the government shutdown grows","duration":"2:13","description":"The Coast Guard has become the first branch of the military to miss paychecks, and lines at airports are getting longer from TSA staff shortages. ABC News' Elizabeth Hur reports.","url":"/Politics/video/impact-government-shutdown-grows-60390366","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.