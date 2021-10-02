Transcript for Impeachment day 2: Democrats begin their case against former President Donald Trump

And you're right there says they take a first break after the Democrats begin their case. Their case for the second in in the second impeachment trial of president trump their case to convict. Start of the congress and Jamie raskin the lead house manager calling this a moment of truth for America. And senior Democrats would prove this was the first violation of the presidential oath in the history of the United States of America in their entire effort. Today to put the events of January 6 at siege of the capital I'm urinary six in context and show how took over the course of several months. President trump. By calling. On fraud in the election by saying the election was going to be stolen by those same election was stolen. Was inciting the crowd became of the capital on January 6. They use video. They use the president's own words this is the beginning of making their case trying to put the events of January 6 in context. And show how the president created. The conditions for that seat one a that are Rachel Scott. Up on Capitol Hill right now our chief congressional correspondent. Racial any sense. How the Republican senators especially we're taking this presentation. We know that inside of the senate chamber door there where that handful of Republican senators that we are keeping our eyes on senators. Lisa Murkowski Susan Collins Ben sacks they were seen. Taking extensive notes have been on the other side you had a center Josh holly he had his feet up on the chair not really paying attention. Anything that those house impeachment managers were saying. Today was about laying out the road map they are I alleging that trump incited this not that they summoned. Came to watch that they see that he summon up to Washington DC that he whipped the crowd into a frenzy and then. Like it he shot them like a cannon down Pennsylvania Avenue it was also clear how deeply personal this is congressman. The goose that reminding the lawmakers there. That a woman die fifty feet from where they ended up certifying the election results. They say that this did not just start with a speech on January 6 they say that this started months before and that it ended. An a deadly insurrection we're also expecting George to seat new video today video. That aides say that the public has not seen before that includes the jurors. In the senate chamber this is new video I'm told that it is surveillance footage from inside. They capital they say that it is extraordinary video and the points of this is to really remind the senators make them green live. What they saw that day towards. Thank you Rachel Lee's house managers chose with care by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the lead manager congress and Rask and of course professor of constitutional law the other. Managers were litigators and prosecutors as well I want to bring in our chief legal analyst. Dan Abrams in Dan let's talk about would Carson rest can get right at the start. Saying trying to taking the position the most this senate Republicans it took refuge in that this is not a constitutional trial. Trying to take that off the table by saying the senate has decided that question. Right and and I think it's very interesting the way he's almost in now energizing it to a trial. In the sense that first you make your argument to the judge which says judges a matter of law we think this case should be dismissed. If the judge then denies that it affect the trial starts and the facts then come out. And if you compare it. To this situation that argument occurred yesterday yesterday was the argument over the constitutionality. Of this proceeding. And the truck team lost that and I think raskin is clever in basically saying okay. Now that that issue has been resolved. Now let's focus on the facts and of course. The facts are though are the real problem here. For the for the president not just the facts of what happened at the capitol but as the house managers are laying out. Everything leading up to that point and if you accept even what Trump's own lawyer. Bruce castor said yesterday which is the trump lost this election. It's clear he lost the election. That everything you just heard is an enormous lot. Just of the house managers are alleging. Which then explains a bit more of the context of how this happened. Most of this tale was about DA telling marinara narrative as you just have a person raskin. As he said a former professor of constitutional law also took on that argument the president's lawyers try to make history made in their brief to get a First Amendment right. To say what he said on January 6 and therefore there cannot be an impeachable offense. Bread and ice instead of full disclosure that he actually cited my father. One of the people. Who who had to discuss in that letter the First Amendment question but look you know. I think it to just rely on something like the First Amendment and to say well it's his First Amendment right to speak. That doesn't answer the question of what he said and what was the context of what he said because no one would claim the First Amendment is absolute. No one would suggest that you can say anything and be OK under the First Amendment. But putting that aside when you're the president of the United States you have an elevated obligation. Putting aside the legal questions in the constitutional questions. You could do something that might be protected speech under the First Amendment which would still be. Absolutely impeachable. So I think that it was important for them to sort of get that argument off the table both as a legal matter and does it matter who impeached. And in fact you when he moved farther than that use that famous phrase the album and a home page you can't. Yelled fire credit pierce that instead when the print what the president did on January 6 was like the fire chief starting the fire. And remember if you can't falsely yell. Fired a crowded theater you can elf fire if there is it if there's a fire there and that's the point here is that it was false. It was made up. This was alive and I think that that comparison. That raskin made was that was a very effective ones the question is listening to Rachel. Are there centers list it's Arlington is there any hope. That's what I want to bring you Jon Karl and as well John it certainly seems. That the democrats' case if you build with great care is designed. To put these Republican senators especially in the most uncomfortable. Position possible not simply to argue about the constitution but to face the facts. To face the facts and answer the question whether or not. Donald Trump is responsible bears responsibility. As Mitch McConnell himself has said as in fact even Kevin McCarthy said during the house impeachment vote. If if the president in fact bears responsibility. For what happened on January 6 what. Is to be done to hold him accountable. Now eight you had he saw in Jamie raskin noted make make the argument that the constitutional issue is over as you just discussed. Did the jurisdictional constitutional issue is over it's been resolved. The senate has voted this trial will go forward. But the bottom line is George you have 44. Of those Republican senators who have now voted not once but twice. That this is not a constitutional proceeding that you cannot. Had made impeachment trial of an ex president. I know that doesn't mean that they all have all made a final decision. On and on conviction. But George everybody that I have talked to close to two the Republicans in the Republican leader in the senate. Says that you know effectively bureaucracy are senators changed their mind on this question this is not a criminal process this is like we've now just begun. A criminal case in a criminal court the supple this is a political process. And those senators have made a very. Clear statement that they do not believe it it is appropriate or constitutional. To convict. In an impeachment trial date ex president one of the big questions in Washington right now does that include senator Mitch McConnell Blumberg had a report this morning suggested. At least that he was. Open steel to conviction. Yes it here's what happened does a senator McConnell. Spoke with we've with the other Republican senators last night and he reiterated in fact what he has been saying to them since late January. They've now that the trial is underway. He would listen to the facts and make a decision. This was interpreted. By song that that means that he could vote to convict him who knows soft perhaps he perhaps he could George. But the bottom line is despite. That story. It I am told. That nothing has changed in Mitch McConnell views he's never ruled out of voting for it can voting to convict. But he certainly doesn't seem to be heading in that direction and he has made it clear now twice. That he does not believe. It is in fact constitutional. To impeach and to try a former president okay Jon Karl thanks to my sister our chief White House correspondent secede Vegas CF. Again as yet isn't as they did yesterday the White House going on within normal business day as this impeachment trial goes on in fact the white house Press Secretary. Jen Saki holding a press conference at the start. This trial and you are there. I was in the room after that Georgia and she held this press conference where she was pressed repeatedly I pushed her as well about what White House's response is to this impeachment trial of the president's. Personal opinions are on this impeachment trial and and frankly they're not. They're not biting out you know I I I did ask how the American public should interpret. Then the president silence on this and if that means that he is not. Engaged in not injures did or invested in the outcome of this trial and she's at the American public she told me should interpret this silence on the impeachment. As that he is focused on working for the American people not as what they elected him to do. That's been par for the course it's what we've been hearing from the White House it's what we've been hearing from the president I don't expect that to change. On the I've spoken to people who are close to the president even behind the scenes this is not something that he is focused on it's not something that he is engaging. Friends and allies on and conversation in the Oval Office it's it's a complete. Opposite way of handling an impeachment trial of course as we covered through president trump who was watching these hearings who was widely tweeting during man who was phoning. Allies on Capitol Hill and you mentioned candidate counter programming it wasn't just the Press Secretary the president himself. Added a last minute event at the White House just a few minutes ago where he announced that the US government will be now we sanctioning. Those military generals behind that coup in Myanmar and now he's headed to the pentagon later today so. You know there's very much focused on this business as usual sort of this nothing to see here strategy because again we keep saying this but it really is. On the front burner for them they've got to get this covad relief package passed. They have set a deadline to have this passed by next month and so that's where there they're concentrated today and and going forward and we'll continue this write a thesis these things.

