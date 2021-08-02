Transcript for Impeachment trial of former President Trump to start tomorrow

We begin with the second impeachment trial of former president trump now less than 24 hours away. Impeachment managers are expected to use images and videos from the siege on the capital is part of the case. Meanwhile Democrats are proposing to send 3600 dollars per child under six to American families. As part of the pandemic relief package White House correspondent Karen Travers and ABC news political director Rick Klein joins us now. For more on this a careless are the impeachment the question at hand. For this impeachment trial is did then president trump inside the insurrection so what are impeachment managers hoping to show with images from that day. They're gonna show a lot of videos Diane and they're gonna make six east that the president was behind this that. The people that stormed the capitol that day were listening to instructions from the president. And taking his word and turning it into action as. And they're pretty use a lot of video a lot of images from that day to essentially make lawmakers relives the horror of January 6. You know today and I I think there's been a lot of talk in Washington about how every day we've gotten further away from that day on Capitol Hill. The passions have died down a bit you know the there's now a lot of process about how the impeachment trial will play out and then the defense that president Trump's lawyers who put forward and what does impeachment managers want to do is take everybody right back to that day to those couple of hours. We're it was not clear how that was going to end and the horror that many of those lawmakers were feeling. Remember they were witnesses to it they were victims of that assault on the capital. And I think tomorrow it's not just making them inside the chamber re live it but also Americans who are tuning in and maybe forget. Even though is only just a couple weeks ago. And so rake in order to convict president trump sorry ex president trump at this trial. Dell leads seventeen Republicans to join the fifty Democrats to reach that constitutional threat threshold doesn't seem likely if it doesn't happen. What's the point of this trial. Well I I. I think there's two major points that Democrats are gonna make sure what is just for the propriety of the institution set to make the point that yes he has been impeached by the house it is appropriate for the senate to have this trial. And maybe just as critically to find some sort of congress congressional accountability for these actions just because the clock ran out on his presidency. The view among some Democrats as he can't just let it slide. I built their view is that it is proper to hold a trial for an ex president how many Republicans most of all of the senate appeared to disagree with that. I'll legal scholars are split on the question I think most the weight of the evidence was suggested there is a role for the senate to continue to have a trial medium and necessity for it. And if you're there already then it not. Convicting is really a question of whether. It to the democrats' minds you're gonna let. These actions like this words like that slide allow. President on his way out of office to in their view inside an insurrection. Against the processes of government. To Karen the other making in Washington right now of course is this -- relief package what's the latest on these negotiations. Get negotiations are continuing up on Capitol Hill and and stop me if I said that before but I'll be ready yet and probably going to be saying it every day now for the next couple of weeks. The White House today says that the process is playing out up on Capitol Hill there are several committees in the house this week who are gonna start the work on taking the president's one point nine trillion dollar proposal. And turning it into a bill a bill that he could sign she now what the White House doing about this the president of course can't take his message out on the road because of cove and they're not doing events where she's going out and talking directly to the American people. But Diane the White House says they're still getting that message out there and they're doing a full court press right now. To try and drum up support among the American people hundred plus interviews. With national television outlets and podcasts of hearing about thirty some interviews with local television outlets. Trying to speak directly to people now it's working because right now the polls are showing. That Americans support president Biden's push to get a Covert relief package we have a new poll from its OCV seeing it says it found 67% of Americans that big number say they said approve of the job that he is doing so far on handling the corona virus pandemic when you actually talk to Americans about a relief package to gotten out of ten say they support a -- nineteen relief package now when you actually ask them what they would just takes that he tells of that would look like the numbers change that 49%. Say. That anything Democrats shouldn't pass the president's proposal without any Republican support of course they'd congress has paved the way for that happened. 40% does say they'd be interested in seeing a smaller aid package if it meant you could get even a small number of Republicans on board. And Terry the message we keep hearing from White House officials behind the scenes and at the daily briefing is they have the support of the American people they're gonna take that out there for a spin and they think that they really do feel that. Any criticism the president gets for breaking that pledge of working with Republicans that bipartisan promise he made on the campaign trail. They think that is nothing compared to what Republicans would get in terms of criticism and backlash for not supporting relief to Americans right now who really need it. Well at we've heard stuff like that before Rick a lot of things are popular with American people that don't get done here in Washington. President Biden has signaled. He could move ahead with this pandemic relief package without Republican support to what would that mean for his presence handful work getting done here in Washington gone formal. It's a defining question prosperous presidency Terry because he's got these twin goals he knows that it's important critical that he provide relief to the American people for public nineteen to bring us to the other side of this pandemic that's defined the last year of our lives. He also knows that he was elected with a promise of breaking some of the logjam in Washington bringing unity bringing bipartisanship back to Washington and it may be that it can't really do both of those things and he's gonna have to decide. Is it worth it to gold digger on Colby even means sacrificing the broader political goals or do you shave some of your asks all political that relief package. To try to downgrade what you can get I get some Republicans on board has sent a different message and I it is the kind of thing that. Is going to define where the president spent stands obesity congress easily the American people does eagle shortly partisan or does he see some Republicans. He and Rick Republican senator Richard Shelby of Alabama says he will not seek. Reelection next year he's now the fourth Republican senator to announce plans to retire. After this term what does this say about the state of the Republican Party right now. Well senator Shelby was noticed 86 years old and running for another six year term he'd be 94. At the end of that that said. This is a man who was such chairman of the banking committee chairman of the intelligence committee chairman of the Appropriations Committee and the fact is that. Bringing back the majority in the next session of congress the senate doesn't look great right now however that whether your 86 or 56 for 36. I have right now Republican prospects of taking back the senate don't look great and that is coloring some of this decisions around retirement. All right Rick Klein and Karen Travers on that. Thanks very much.

