Transcript for The important races in Pennsylvania

The other big race Pennsylvania and Democrats are hoping to pick up several house seats even of that state. Went to Donald Trump in 2016 and that's thanks to a few changes that are underway even pilgrim is in Philadelphia with a look at that Eva. Here here in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the gold standard cap it's on the polling says he could see there is a line. Actually stretches all the way back into the cafe there are three machines on lines moving pretty quickly Philadelphia half an intra state polling sites we've. We've seen that yoga studios the mummers museum. Auto body shops people's personal garage is. It's really interesting that these government of applications they set up these points rights but as you can see people are turning out to make sure that they're able to. The vote today now Pennsylvania will play a big role in the night indicators state Democrats have a chance to pick up six. House seats here in the east and sit a large. Reason for dies because of the brand new redistricting. Map in Pennsylvania and that is really going to play out tonight as we see. How many of these districts switched their some competitive races that we are watching. Democratic Party we spoke with some of that they represented they told they actively recruited. People to run in these districts they were looking for people who work local run these areas moderate people they a lot of veterans and women. Running so we could see some very interesting race is shaping up to now as those numbers start to come in. And of course how many seats the Democrats are able to pick up here in Pennsylvania will greatly sorted. F back and sort of shape the night as it progresses odd that we of course will be following. All of this as a night happens I and. All right either pilgrim from Philadelphia we appreciated even marry us you know one things that even mention was the redistricting. I know Democrats are feeling a bit more confident about that coming in an impact do you think that'll have. That new map in Pennsylvania was a huge gift to Democrats this year the court weighed in and send the map is unfair they try to drop a new map to. Make people feel more represented in their own areas all map was like his weird spite around and that's pretty simple attack and that new maps alone is probably gonna give Democrats three pick ups. And so she's exactly right image a senate perfectly there. It will really set a tone for the whole night that one state Democrats to pick up three or as many as six seats in Pennsylvania alone they're having a gun.

