Transcript for Iowa Democrats will vote with their feet

When most Americans go to vote this primary season they will see the ads but not in Iowa. No secret ballots instead lots of public debate as voters cockiness. The Democrats who show up for a precinct caucus will literally vote with their feet it's a very. Physical participatory. Experience. Talk has Arden meetings but I'm by political parties not the state. Voters picked delegates who will go on to vote for candidates at the national party conventions this summer. First democratic voters check in and are counted then they divide into groups to show their first choice. Fans of one candidates in one corner those choosing a different candidate across the rim their speeches and debates as groups try to win more support. It burst qualify for a delegate can that must have 15% of the rail. If one group has less than that those people are free agent. In a second round those voters can ban together org join one of the larger groups the whole process can take hours. On the democratic side they are going to pub publicize. The outcome of that first round of caucusing so. Those candidates might be able to claim that they had you know substantial support 7% or something. Going into future. Kind tests even if they don't actually get any delegates. This is a major change this year can't it's will be able to boast about how many people wanting to caucus room and kill them first. So regardless of where the nabbed six at the end of the night candidates could use this first popular vote to claim victory. A second change. Iowa is holding dozens of satellite caucusing at different times and even outside the state and outside that country. For islands who live away from home there is no mail in option Emanuel Smith is hosting one of those in his building. Really all wanted was on the patient might last time that the Clinton donors. It's not eat people me one room school house field. Either pack. Packed packed gymnasium. Mary Alice parks eighty seen it.

