Now Playing: Iowa Democrats will vote with their feet

Now Playing: Iowa Democratic caucusgoers’ top priority is who can beat Donald Trump

Now Playing: Tom Steyer makes his case at Iowa caucuses

Now Playing: ‘I know he can win’: Seth Moulton discusses why he joined Biden campaign

Now Playing: Voters demand more transparency in Iowa caucuses

Now Playing: Former Obama aide discusses why he joined Buttigieg’s campaign

Now Playing: Why Mike Bloomberg is sitting out the Iowa caucuses

Now Playing: Breaking down how the Iowa caucuses work

Now Playing: Amy Klobuchar’s campaign manager discusses time in Iowa

Now Playing: Breaking down how much money Democratic candidates spent in Iowa

Now Playing: Democrats make final impeachment plea in the Senate

Now Playing: Which counties are the ones to watch during the Iowa caucuses?

Now Playing: Iowa swing county conflicted on immigration

Now Playing: DNC Chair Tom Perez discusses Iowa caucuses

Now Playing: Breaking down how much time Democratic candidates have spent in Iowa

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 3, 2020

Now Playing: GOP chair reacts to impeachment trial

Now Playing: Joe Biden trying to manage expectations in Iowa

Now Playing: Democrats make final impeachment plea in the Senate