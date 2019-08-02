Transcript for Ivanka Trump talks White House security clearance controversy

Airline investigations going on as you know Democrats. Launching new ones this week. One of them into the clearance process. Some that you and your husband passed off mystery clearances but. There were some issues early on. And there a lot of people that question whether. You are given special treatment by the president's overriding other absolutely officials can you speak to them. There are anonymous leaks. About there being issues that. The president had no involvement pertaining to you my parents my husband's things about where the problems early on. There weren't any other than a backlog that exists of close to a million clearances across government this isn't you know. This was happening under the upon the administration the Clinton administration. There are. Literally close to a million. People in the federal government who are in the pipeline to get there permanent Clarence and Aaron temporary status so no special treatment not.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.