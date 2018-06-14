-
Now Playing: North Korea airs 1st video of Trump-Kim summit
-
Now Playing: Incumbent Mark Sanford loses SC primary to Katie Arrington
-
Now Playing: GOP is becoming 'a cultish thing,' Republican senator says
-
Now Playing: The evolving rhetoric between Trump and Kim Jong Un
-
Now Playing: GOP working with Trump White House 'hand-in-glove' on immigration: Ryan
-
Now Playing: Trump says meeting with Kim Jong Un was 'top of the line'
-
Now Playing: Trump, Kim Jong Un sit down for their lunch
-
Now Playing: Trump, Kim Jong Un sign unspecified document at historic summit
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Kim Jong Un 'a worthy negotiator'
-
Now Playing: Former Trump homeland security adviser talks North Korea meeting
-
Now Playing: Trump, Kim Jong Un sign undisclosed 'important' document
-
Now Playing: 'We might poke the bear!': GOP senator rants against colleagues
-
Now Playing: Republican senators react to Trump's historic summit with Kim Jong Un
-
Now Playing: Democratic senators react to Trump announcing end to military exercises with S Korea
-
Now Playing: Trump and Kim Jong Un declare intentions to denuclearize Korean Peninsula at summit
-
Now Playing: 'It's rough over there:' Trump says, describing North Korea
-
Now Playing: President Donald Trump opens up about historic summit in exclusive interview
-
Now Playing: Trump describes 'special bond' he's formed with Kim Jong Un
-
Now Playing: Trump clarifies whether North Korea will denuclearize
-
Now Playing: Trump insists on stopping the 'war games'