Jamie Raskin notes horrors of Jan. 6 while speaking at DNC

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, who was a member of House's Jan. 6 committee, warned about the "Banana Republicans who have converted Lincoln's party into a dangerous cult of personality."

August 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live