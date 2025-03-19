What the JFK assassination files reveal about the CIA

Larry Sabato, founder of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, says more was learned about the CIA rather than the assassination of JFK in the released files.

March 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live