JFK's daughter and grandson speak at 2020 DNC

More
Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy and her son John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg addressed viewers at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
2:17 | 08/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for JFK's daughter and grandson speak at 2020 DNC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:17","description":"Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy and her son John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg addressed viewers at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72457365","title":"JFK's daughter and grandson speak at 2020 DNC ","url":"/Politics/video/jfks-daughter-grandson-speak-2020-dnc-72457365"}