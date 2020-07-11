Transcript for Joe Biden confident he will win presidency

We don't have a final declaration. Of victory yet. But the numbers tell us it's clear tell us a clear and convincing story. We're going to win this race. To circle of this happened since yesterday. 24 hours we are behind in Georgian. An hour ahead. I'm gonna win that state torrent for hours ago we are behind in Pennsylvania and we are going to win Pennsylvania. An hour ahead. But. We're winning in Arizona. Where you knew that in fact. Our leads his doubled in Nevada. We're on track to have over 300 electoral vote Electoral College votes. Look at the national numbers. We're going to win this race with a clear majority. In the nation behind us. We've gotten over 74 million votes. And repeat that 74 million votes. That's more than any presidential ticket has ever gotten in the history United States of America. And vote total is still growing. The beating down trooper over four million votes. That's a margin is still growing as well. Things aren't especially problem is how well we don't across America. And we're going to be the first Democrat to win an Arizona and 24 years. We're gonna be the first Democrat doing George in 28 years. And we've rebuilt the blue ball in the middle a country that crumbled just four years ago. Pennsylvania. Michigan Wisconsin. The heartland of this nation. I know watching these vote tallies on TV moves very slow words slow and it's. How slow is it goes it can be numbing. But never forget the tallies aren't just numbers there are present votes and voters. Men and women who exercise their fundamental right to have their horse herder. And what's becoming clear each hour. Is that record number of Americans. Of all races face religion is chose change. Over more of the same. They've given us a mandate for action on cope economy. Climate change systemic racist. They made it clear they want the country to come together not continue to pull a par. To people's follow. More than 74 million Americans. Who spoke loudly for our ticket. The while we're waiting for the final results. Our people know we're not waiting to get the work done up and start our started dependent the process yesterday. Senator Harrison I held meetings and groups of experts and public health and economic and the economic crisis this country station. Deb pandemic. As you also know is getting more worrisome all across the country. Deli cases are skyrocketing. And it's not believe that we can spike sees many as 200000. Cases in the single day. The death tolls approaching 240000. Lives lost this virus. That's 240000. Empty chairs kitchen tables and dining tables all across America. We'll never be able a measure all that change. The loss to suffering for so many families and experienced. We know something about what it feels like to lose to some it feels like to lose someone. Wanting to know they're not alone. Our heart streak with you. He went everywhere. Everyone you know one day one. We're gonna put our plan to control this fire should action. We can't save any of the lives lost. And he does have been lost but we can't save a lot of lives. In the months ahead. Senator Harris and I also heard yesterday. About how this recovery is slow. Because of the failure get the pandemic under control. More than twenty million people unemployed and millions of are worried about making rent. Putting food music. For economic plan won't put a focus on a path to a strong recovery. Look we both know tensions are high they can't be. After tough election womb like we've had. Really remember this remain cool. Patients. With the process work out. As we count all votes. You know we're proving again what we threw for 244. Years in this country. Democracy works. Your vote will be counted. I don't care how hard people try to stop it. I will not let it happen. People be error. Our journey is toward a more perfect union and he keeps moving. In America. We all strong views. The strong disagreements and that's okay. Strongest strong disagreements are inevitable in democracy. And strong and repeated disagreements are healthy. Her sign of a vigorous debate. And deeply held views. We have to remember the purpose of our politics is in total unrelenting and unending warfare. No. The purpose of our politics. The work of the nation is it's a fan the flames of conflict. To solve problems. To guarantee justice. To give everybody a fair shot. To improve the lives and her people. We may be opponents but we're not enemies. We're Americans. And a matter who you voted for. I'm certain of one thing. The vast majority in the 150 mayor 150 million American voted. They want to get the vitriol out of our politics. Are certainly knock on agreeing a lot of issues. At least we can agree to be single week. Let's put the anger and the demonization behind us store for us to come together sedation to heal. The stock NBC we have to try. Our responsibilities prison we will be represented the whole nation. I want to know and I'll work as hard for those who voted against me as those who voted for me. That's the job that's the job is called the duty of care for all Americans. We have serious problems are due from couldn TV com me to racial justice and climate change. We don't have any more time to waste partisan warfare. You know more than that we have such an incredible opportunity to build the future we want for our kids and our grandkids. I've said many many times. I've never been more optimistic about the future this nation there is no reason. We can't own the 21 century. Just did you remember who we are. This is the United States of America. There's never been anything anything. We do and am unable to do unable to accomplish what we've done together. I hope to be talking tomorrow. Thank you all and may god bless you may god protect our troops could night. Japanese patients hoping to do instead. A group relatively sober speech we made fourteen points first and he's very confident of victory said flatly that he expects to get through six electoral votes won't. For the five states citizen. Number two didn't so have to become impatient. Has all the votes are counted that's that's a sacred. But this democracy was clear on that as well made it very clear that his two top priorities as president he's already working on getting control of the pandemic. Get in the economy moving again and finally making a plea to get the vitriol out of our politics that we can all come together again. Prominently said it's not the speech. He's coming back tomorrow to give another speech he hopes should be given this one. Look I think that all of us that short answer is yes because I think all of us have the same thinks of this. Lack of closure here give the spiking of Kobe having people all want some and here to something where there's a period innocence and the you have that kind of authority and so he had to give a speech ripping them the back half of it is where he really wanted to go on it would have actually. I was writing it would've started where he disclosed and it. This is not perfect decides that how we want to go but understand what the basic tenants are what the pieces are I think you know you could argue doing at this late. With on results obviously they thought at this point there be more clarity to it. That doesn't mean and guarantee a well let me back at the set when he did this I think it Rios became close goes over to set decently chose 482 bites of the apple rather want. So that's of what the reason the I think they chose to do it and was it a mistake. It's not a what not a mistake is it that testing that they could have done the try to make little lemonade out of alignment. Yet listen I I. Think they obviously play itself from the revolves could be different and you can get stuck in the do we cancel it is a look weaker can't slip but we couldn't do it. But in the end it doesn't really matter hey what if he goes over to seventy tomorrow north to remember tonight.

