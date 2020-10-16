Joe Biden says what he will do if he's not elected POTUS

More
“I will go back to being a professor at the university," Joe Biden said, “focusing on these same issues relating to what constitutes decency and honor in this country.”
4:16 | 10/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Joe Biden says what he will do if he's not elected POTUS

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:16","description":"“I will go back to being a professor at the university,\" Joe Biden said, “focusing on these same issues relating to what constitutes decency and honor in this country.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73646453","title":"Joe Biden says what he will do if he's not elected POTUS","url":"/Politics/video/joe-biden-elected-potus-73646453"}