Who is John Hickenlooper?

More
The Democrat served as Colorado's 42nd governor and the 43rd mayor of Denver.
0:55 | 08/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who is John Hickenlooper?
I'm I think it's time. I don't feel I'm the worst thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"The Democrat served as Colorado's 42nd governor and the 43rd mayor of Denver. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64831607","title":"Who is John Hickenlooper?","url":"/Politics/video/john-hickenlooper-64831607"}