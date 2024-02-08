Justice Jackson asks Trump lawyer what constitutes an insurrection

While conceding that the events on Jan. 6 were “shameful” and “violent,” Donald Trump’s attorney Jonathan Mitchell denied it was an insurrection during a hearing at the Supreme Court.

February 8, 2024

