Transcript for Justin Trudeau shown wearing brownface on 3 separate occasions

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau apologizing for this photo taken at a costume party at the private school where he worked as a teacher in 2001. They dressed up and Aladdin crossing and put makeup and shouldn't have been. Any. Should have known better but I didn't. In the news story. The photo uncovered by time magazine shows and then 29 year old Trudeau in full makeup smiling for the camera it was something about. I didn't think was racist at the time but no I recognize. It was something basis to do those opponent says what Canadians are seeing. Is a man who lacks judgment and integrity and that Trudeau is not fit to govern the country. Wearing Graham faces an act of open mockery and race. It was just as racist and 2001. As it is in 2019. There was another revelation though through no admitting this wasn't the first time he had worn similar Emeka. When it was in high school a dressed up. Howard show and sing dale. You know with a live with that would make up on. And a possible third incident emerging. Canadian new site global news obtaining a video it claims shows Trudeau. Again covered in dark makeup this time raising his hands in the air laughing Fidel hoping to minimize the impact all this will have on his reelection race next month. I have worked all my life. To try and I'd create opportunities for people to fight against racism and intolerance. And I can just stand here and say that I. Made a mistake. When I was younger and I wish I happen Jerry Preston ABC news.

