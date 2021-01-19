Transcript for Kamala Harris to make history as vice president

President elect Joseph Biden drops that elect from his title tomorrow when he takes the other bombs but so does vice president com Bret the vice president elect come harassed. So finally step into a role. As Elliott first woman vice president Ross is the first black American and South Asian American to hold the office tuned for more on how we can expect. Connell urged to handle this role let's bring in. Saves lives are in shock she covered harris' run for president before she joined. Our team on the Biden campaign took. Based on what you saw a candidate commonly airs during on the campaign try expected to approach his role as vice president United States. Hi Terry that's right I covered her very closely for many months until the very end. This phrase as she always likes to say I may be the first but I will not be the last every single one of those roles that she's had she's trying to open up opportunities to make people who hold those political rules people who work underneath her look at the demographics of this country I remembered the right she had in making her presidential campaign of one of the most diaper she cried herself and adding one of the most of idiom the most number of women that most of her take her staffers. She's likely get a can tear open those doors for people because that is something that's really important to her. Every vice president has a specific policy role so wore what kind of role do you foresee. For calm while Harris on that score in the Biden administration. Decision. Any big ones yet but I think she's into everything she can't to support Joseph Biden's agenda you know member she is that tie breaking vote in the senate that. That is a huge role in its self. Don't tell policy positions I remember that were important to her when she was running for president of course this was a pivotal like China that was over a year ago. But her first policy proposal back then it was in fact it does not increasing teacher pay she wanted the average teacher in the US to giddy thirteen point by. Thousand dollar raise. And then her second cameras there were policy proposals when she was running for president for about tightening gun lies. I think she's again I think she's gonna closely support whoever Joseph Biden is icy dale. But I just gonna gives you ninety up for what she really cares deeply about. For sure answer she had such an up and down candidacy she was so hot for a moment then kidnapped moment with Joseph Biden and then kind of faded so you've watched her rise to that low point. Back when she of their own presidential campaign to becoming vice president so what do you think that journey taught over the past few. Upping. Colony is a perfect way to describe it I felt like I was on a roller coaster when I covered her. I'm like I was covering history to hold high you know from the very beginning even when her poll numbers were so low. You just you really felt it but you grab inching moment it would be Tagamet winner campaign and it -- December 3 and want to bring you back to that moment actually you know her campaign had run out of cash she'd lost all support in the polls gives rating in the low single digits I remember standing in the whenever I love bands in the house party with a few dozen people meanwhile British jet jewelry that. You know huge Dow closing at their island and is she really rock bottom that moment she dropped out of people were wondering if Tom Steiner was gonna primary her if she was done politically. Remember this might not want to dial. It is a huge signal for other women you can beat rock bottom me your career and have the easiest bounce back. You so many women get discouraged many have been setbacks she's just a reminder of what happens when you just brush that stuff I'm just keep moving on. Great point great point turned and Tom's that was not going to be. And he's got. Now we dire out at the thanks very much.

