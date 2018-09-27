Kavanaugh hearing draws protesters to DC

A silent protest formed in the Hart Senate Office Building during the confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh.
1:37 | 09/27/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Kavanaugh hearing draws protesters to DC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

