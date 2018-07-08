Transcript for Kimmel congratulates Trump on doing a 'good job of convicting himself'

In the meantime president trump is on vacation right now and you'll never believe where he went for vacation to his golf course that's right. The adults did you know that. The president. That is on the front man of what will be an eleven day working vacation at the trump National Golf Club in bed minster New Jersey. This week it's the rage tweet from an entirely different toilet. Well he might be taking a break from work the president is most certainly not taking a break from Twitter. Yesterday I don't know if you're following this over the weekend but he thumbed a doozy yesterday one that could potentially land his son in prison. There was a report in the Washington Post that said trump was worried that his son DJ TJ. Could be in legal trouble. Because of the meeting the big dummy took with the Russians at trump tower the president. Of course couldn't help a push back on that report so he wrote fake news reporting a complete fabrication that I am concerned about the meeting. My wonderful son Donald hatton trump tower. This was a meaning get information on an opponent totally legal and dot all the time in politics and it went nowhere I did not know about it. And that is all very interesting to Robert Mueller because TJ TJ originally said the meeting was about adopting Russian children the president himself. Dick pleaded that explanation last year and now he says in writing on Twitter that the meeting with the Russians was to get information on an opponent. Also note as collusion. It's nice that. Even on vacation the president manages to find time do increment tweet his son is wonderful son and friends say he should but Donald junior up for Russian adoption because. The president. He has reportedly been advised to stop tweeting about this meeting with the Russians. Not since Robert durst in the jinx has a defendant done such a good job of convicted himself publicly but. Trump does what the simplest tells them to do he doesn't let. A. Okay. I could imagine his lawyers faces when they see a tweet like this a bit think Kerry pillows to scream and tell.

