Transcript for Longtime Trump CFO granted immunity in Cohen probe

Today president trump is intensifying the attacks. On its attorney general Jeff Sessions. Tweeting this morning the AG should be investigating Hillary Clinton and former FBI director James told me. Quote come on Jeff you can do it the country's waiting Jeff Sessions. Never took control of the Justice Department. This is what kind of a man is this after this Fox News interview sessions fired back saying I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in. While I am attorney general the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations. The two men came. But sources say they're very public viewed never came up. The back and forth heated up as we learned tabloid king and crop ally David Pecker. Was granted immunity by federal prosecutors. A source telling ABC news packer publisher of the national inquirer agreed to give up information about the president. And his former personal attorney Michael Cohen. Dealt with the criminal investigation into potential campaign finance violations. According to court documents co winner pecker coordinated on silencing that don't don't source mcdaniels. In Playboy completely cured McDougal both clean to have sexual affairs that the president years before he ran for office. The doctors also realized the two hatched the plan between fifteen to catch and kill negative stories about trop. During between sixty ran The National Enquirer writing positive stories about trump while trashing his opponents. ABC news has learned Trump Organization CFO Alan Weisel Byrd was also granted immunity and the co in case. Why it's a bird is what are president Tribe's longest serving employees. Kenneth move me ABC news Washington.

