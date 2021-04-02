Transcript for Marjorie Taylor Greene addresses House ahead of vote

You only know me by how media matters CNN MSNBC. And the rest of the mainstream media's portraying me stumbled across something and this is that ended Tony seventeen called Q and on. Well the East Coast were mainly about this Russian collision information. A lot of that was some of what I would see on the news that night. And I got very interest said and that problem with that is so is I was allowed to believe things that aren't true and I would ask questions questions about them and talk about them. And that is absolutely. What I regret. EC school shootings are absolutely real. Also what I tell you 9/11 absolutely happens I remembered that day were crying all day long watching on the news. And it's a tragedy for anyone to say it didn't happen and so that I definitely I tell you I do not believe that it's fake.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.