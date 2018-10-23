Transcript for Meet the youngest congressional candidate running for office

We have the youngest member Dennis congressional candidate for congress running in the country she's 26 years old Republican. Morgan mertz hall of California she's a long shot dead trying to unseat Democrat Susan Davis in California's 53 district. She's going about it in a pretty unconventional way in fact she's meeting constituents trying to turn out the vote during her side job. As a delivery driver for the job app. Post mates take a look. You. What better way to meet people in there and I delivered they and someone one time and need not it was the only thing that is it. The president running to be in the next congress woman with delivering him an abatement. They think it's terrible that someone running for public fans at that time rather they're working out so far sound. If I if people like. Eating at six candidate running heard to represent them. NN nontraditional setting. All right Morgan Merck Todd joins us live now from California Morgan thanks so much. Up for joining us here on the big votes so you're in the home stretch of your first campaign how we are feeling and how is your message point. I'm feeling positive I sits on cable of this is alongside Agassi is that I have a lot to gain and nothing to lose. I am saying and feeling very confident because right now win early is I have. Touched a lot of people us. In a way that people aren't voting outside of party lines people I satellite Democrats come and vote for me and supports it and volunteer for me so I'm feeling confident that. That they trio and hate that we're seeing in congress we can put an end to eventually. In your carry this message of optimism that. You had said appeals to younger voters and I wonder as the youngest congressional candidate in the country. What your advice is to the Republican Party which has struggled so much at courting. Millennial voters what what do you have to say what's the secret what are you learning right now. I'm learning that people hate partisan politics people hate this me verses you mentality. They aces this fact that we have to put a label on and on how we identify politically. And so people until. Wine that they want you to talk to them about where you stand on the issues and then put the labels aside and I found that time and time again that people. People end up supporting me before it made no my party affiliation a lot of times don't even ask. BK is. People feel optimistic that there is a positive voice. He does want to bring both sides together and have those conversations and if we have a split congress like you guys predicted we really tune mean that we need. That bipartisan. Bipartisanship. In that ability to come together and have conversations. You've really taken on some of the partisanship in fact you've taken on the president you haven't. Mince words you've called him rude arrogant abrasive at times crude. We've also made clear that he's broken with Republican orthodoxy issues like trade. And spending of course. Do you think the Republican congress right now has done enough to rein in president trump and how would you work with president from if you were elected. So a lot of the things they did actually like about the president regardless of the facts I don't like him very much as a person and highlight the fact that he has kept his ward and he has. Follow through on promises that he made the American people which is something that we don't see in politics at all and sell a lot of people. Pretend to be shocked when the president does something but he already made that promise before so he's very transparent and then in that fact. I think we need a lot more leaders like that. It do you think his rhetoric on immigration which is so important knock obviously your district San Diego do you think they fear mongering here has is this harmful to you. I think that on immigration we aft says first of separate border security from immigration reform they're two completely separate issues. Immigration and border security is national security and we need to secure the border period it doesn't miss necessarily mean building a giant while we don't need a great walls America but we do need to make sure that we give Puerto patrolled instruction that they need to do their jobs more effectively as he talked about earlier in the show. There are places and holes in our in arm current quarter. Where people can just walk right across and that's not OK so we do need to make it easier for border trying to do their job effectively. But when it comes to immigration reform I don't think that this whole round them up and and seaports and mentality is the one humane. And too realistic we have a lot of people here my Stanley included my family immigrated here from Mexico fifty years ago when my mom was a kid and I we have a lot of people that are doing good for artists are communities and they deserve to stay here. So we need to work on proposing. Day at. A pathway to permanent residency for those people who aren't making a positive impact in our society but on the other side we do also have people here. That come here illegally and inflict harm on people like we saw with the Kate Stanley situation we definitely needed to come up with a solution is not going to be easy one minutes could not gonna happen overnight. But we need to come up with a solution where we get. People who are inflicting harm on others and come here illegally out and they give people who are doing. Positive things our communities rights day. Item before we let you go Morgan gotta ask you about your side job that's been getting so much does meteor constituents trusting. Trying to get out the vote while driving for the delivery app post mates. What's the most in usual thing you've had to deliver. In light as that are really and they attendant definitely the most unusual. Into who walking into tobacco and they've. Place and saying and yeah now I'm length dress like this and I have led name tag that says morning where talk for congress but. And Guinea have made Panthers someone proposed names please folks actually make it. It is really funny but it now the guy who got it really like sand and told and it's only is it tells friends to vote for me that I was great. All right Morgan were taught 26 years old the youngest congressional candidate in the country a Republican perhaps. With some advice for the for the Republican party of the future thanks so much for joining us Morgan appreciated thinking.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.